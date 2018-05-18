 

Watch: Man tries to rip, then kick, plane door open to get on flight in Melbourne

A man has been arrested at Melbourne Airport after allegedly assaulting Jetstar crew and breaching security access to the tarmac.

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting crew and breaching security to try to get on a plane.
The AFP says it responded to an incident at Terminal 4 yesterday morning and arrested a man who is assisting officers with their inquiries.

The man had missed his flight and tried to force his way onto another plane, the Nine News reports.

A Jetstar spokesman said the passenger allegedly assaulted several of its crew, and breached security access to the tarmac.

The man has now been banned from travelling on the airline and on Qantas.

"We praise our crew for safely handling this incident and restraining the passenger until police arrived," a Jetstar spokesman said.

"This behaviour is unacceptable and we have placed an immediate ban on this passenger travelling on all Jetstar and Qantas flights."

