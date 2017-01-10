 

Watch: Man tries pulling distressed shark in Melbourne beach shallows out to deeper water

Nine

A local man did his best to try and rescue the animal at St Kilda Beach yesterday.


1
Police cordon in Te Atatu, Auckland.

Body found on West Auckland footpath

00:15
2
The actor has recently separated from Angelina Jolie, and was given a heartening welcome before introducing a clip from Moonlight.

Watch: Brad Pitt given rousing welcome to Golden Globes stage amid nasty divorce

00:33
3
Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.

'Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood' - Trump responds to star's Golden Globe speech

00:36
4
Evie Amati, 24, has been charged over the attack and will face court on Thursday.

Graphic video: The moment a woman strolls into Sydney store and allegedly whacks two people in head with axe


01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.

00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.


 
