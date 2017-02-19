Watch: Man throws brutal punch towards Aussie policeman, knocking him to the ground

Source:
A shocking attack on an Australian police officer has been captured on video, showing a man punching a police officer in the face during an arrest.
According to Nine News, the man was stopped by the policeman in Merrylands, Sydney, over a traffic incident.
He failed to provide identification, police tried to place him under arrest.
A struggle followed and the man allegedly threw a punch, striking the side of the policeman's head.
Nine News reports the 32-year-old man has been charged with resisting arrest and assault and is due to face court on March 22.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news