Watch: Man throws brutal punch, striking Aussie policeman after resisting arrest

9news

The 32-year-old has reportedly been charged with assault and resisting arrest.
Australia

Helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

When a singer pulled out of breast cancer research charity event, the Coldplay frontman stepped up.

Chris Martin saves the day with mini concert at charity event

Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.

Former All Black Sione Lauaki remembered as a humble, loving family man with a cheeky streak


Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".

'I won't let them get away with it' – Trump goes after media at rally

Helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

The pilot was the only person on board.


Man left with serious injuries after stabbing on Kapati Coast

The man is in hospital and his injuries are said to not be life-threatening.


A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.

Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.


 
