Watch: Man rides motorcycle straight through 'die-in' protest against Trump's healthcare bill

A man was arrested after aggressively driving his motorcycle straight through a crowd of anti-Trump protesters in San Francisco last week.

The activists were holding a 'die-in' to protest President Donald Trump's healthcare plans, by lying in the middle of a usually busy road outside the San Francisco Federal Building.

Video of the incident shows protesters lying and standing on the road holding signs, before a man on a red motorcycle slowly drives up behind them.

The motorcycle then begins revving loudly, causing alarm among the activists.

When it becomes clear the man isn’t going to stop, the protesters in his path quickly scramble out of the way to safety, some screaming in fear.

Shortly after the tense incident, police arrive on the scene and the motorcyclist was quickly arrested.