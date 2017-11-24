Watch: Man opens anti-gay conference with flamboyant rainbow flag dance

Source:
An anti-gay group in America has gone viral for their odd choice of opening act during a recent conference in Texas that has seen a man performing a flamboyant dance while twirling around a pair of rainbow flags.
The Mass Resistance group opened their Teens 4 Truth Conference with the bizarre scenes last Friday.
Derek Paul was introduced onto the stage by a man who admitted he wasn't sure what the performance was going to be but that it "was a pretty neat thing to do".
Mr Paul then appeared holding two rainbow flags, proceeding to twirl and dance on stage with the flags as a Christian rock song blared out in the background.
The performance lasted a full four minutes and far from being a staged protest at the event, Mr Paul seemed none the wiser that his dance might have seemed a little out of place at the event.
"This last weekend, I was so honoured to do a flag demonstration at the Teens 4 Truth Conference in Ft. Worth, Texas opening the event.
"While the event is obviously conservative in nature, the song is completely God-focused and was well received by all in attendance, even those with more liberal leanings. I am so grateful that the leadership and supporters were obviously supporting me, the song, this flag demonstration, and my personal testimony of change," Mr Paul wrote on Facebook.
One clip of his performance has proved to be a hit online, racking up over 250,000 views since being posted on Tuesday.
