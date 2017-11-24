Watch: Man opens anti-gay conference with flamboyant rainbow flag dance

An anti-gay group in America has gone viral for their odd choice of opening act during a recent conference in Texas that has seen a man performing a flamboyant dance while twirling around a pair of rainbow flags.

The Mass Resistance group opened their Teens 4 Truth Conference with the bizarre scenes last Friday.

Derek Paul was introduced onto the stage by a man who admitted he wasn't sure what the performance was going to be but that it "was a pretty neat thing to do".

Mr Paul then appeared holding two rainbow flags, proceeding to twirl and dance on stage with the flags as a Christian rock song blared out in the background.

The performance lasted a full four minutes and far from being a staged protest at the event, Mr Paul seemed none the wiser that his dance might have seemed a little out of place at the event.

"This last weekend, I was so honoured to do a flag demonstration at the Teens 4 Truth Conference in Ft. Worth, Texas opening the event.

"While the event is obviously conservative in nature, the song is completely God-focused and was well received by all in attendance, even those with more liberal leanings. I am so grateful that the leadership and supporters were obviously supporting me, the song, this flag demonstration, and my personal testimony of change," Mr Paul wrote on Facebook.