 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Man led away from yacht as Australian police seize massive haul of cocaine with help of NZ Customs

share

Source:

AAP

New Zealand Customs was involved in the interception of a cocaine haul which is believed to be among the largest in recent Australian history.

Six people have been arrested and a massive haul of cocaine has been seized following a two-and-a-half year investigation.
Source: Supplied

Australian Federal Police have arrested six people over the cocaine haul.

Authorities intercepted a yacht off the NSW south coast a few days ago, which was the result of a two-and-a-half year investigation.

Footage released by the AFP shows officers removing several large bags of evidence from a boat and placing them into the back of the truck.

Two men are also shown being led away in handcuffs from the scene.

One of the men arrested is believed to have worked at a St Georges Basin maritime training facility.

A police source told News Corp Australia that they expect "there may be further arrests," over to the bust.

It's not known yet the extent to which New Zealand customs was involved in the operation. 

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
Australian PM, Malcolm Turnbull’s now infamous phone call with Donald Trump has been the topic of a Saturday Night Live skit.

'No refugees, America first, Australia sucks' – Trump's phone call with Turnbull becomes butt of SNL joke

00:47
2
The comedy actress gave an spot on performance of Sean Spicer in the Saturday Night Live sketch.

Watch: Shouting Melissa McCarthy gives hilarious impression of Trump's Press Secretary on SNL

01:07
3

Video: Alessia Cara nails hilarious 'Baa Baa Black Sheep' parody of Lorde on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

00:29
4
Qatar Airways' flight QR920 arrived in Auckland after a 17 hour 45 minutes long flight from Doha.

Watch: World's longest commercial flight arrives in Auckland

00:29
5
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

02:08
The Prime Minister spoke at Orakei marae in Auckland after deciding not to travel to Waitangi.

Bill English attends Auckland marae for Waitangi Day celebrations after controversial weekend

The day commemorates the first signing of New Zealand's founding document.

01:25
The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

'To live the life we would love' - Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ