Watch: Man led away from yacht as Australian police seize massive haul of cocaine with help of NZ Customs

New Zealand Customs was involved in the interception of a cocaine haul which is believed to be among the largest in recent Australian history.

Australian Federal Police have arrested six people over the cocaine haul.

Authorities intercepted a yacht off the NSW south coast a few days ago, which was the result of a two-and-a-half year investigation.

Footage released by the AFP shows officers removing several large bags of evidence from a boat and placing them into the back of the truck.

Two men are also shown being led away in handcuffs from the scene.

One of the men arrested is believed to have worked at a St Georges Basin maritime training facility.

A police source told News Corp Australia that they expect "there may be further arrests," over to the bust.