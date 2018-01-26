Watch: Man hit by train while trying to take a selfie in India

A man in Hyderabad, India, inadvertently filmed himself being hit by a train while trying to take a selfie.

T. Siva was at the Borabanda railway station on January 21 when he tried to film a selfie video as a train passed.

Despite a nearby person calling out to him to watch out, and repeated blasts of the train's horn, he continued filming, seemingly thinking he had enough clearance for the train to go past.

He was hit by the train and South Central Railways Police told the BBC he had head injuries and was taken to hospital.

He also appeared in court for breaching the country's Railways Act and was fined 500 Indian Rupees (NZ$10.76) for the stunt.

Filming a selfie while a train flies past is a deadly trend in India - five people have been killed by trains in recent months while trying to take train selfies.