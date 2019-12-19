TODAY |

Watch: Man has close encounter with bear in California national park

Source:  1 NEWS

New video has emerged of one man's close encounter with a bear in a California national park.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man filmed from inside the car while the bear climbed on top of it. Source: US ABC

Southern Californian man Karo Orudzhyan was inside his car with his dog at Sequoia National Park when the bear climbed on top of the vehicle last month, according to ABC News.

Rather than being afraid, Mr Orudzhyan was "really excited" to see the animal, filming it as it swiped at the glass as he sat inside the vehicle.

"I was just trying to get a good video, like close-up, then it just started approaching the car and climbed up," Mr Orudzhyan said.

"I wasn't really scared, to be honest, because I see bears as big dogs, like big, fluffy dogs, basically. It could maul you, but still, it's a dog."

An earlier video, filmed from a line of traffic, showed the moment the bear jumped onto the back of the vehicle.

However, Mr Orudzhyan was concerned about the glass at the rear of the car.

"It jumped on the trunk. I got a bit worried about the back glass, thinking its paw might go through it."

The car was left with several minimal scratches following the encounter.

World
North America
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Inclined baby sleepers now banned in New Zealand - deemed 'major risk' for infants
2
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
3
The best day to buy the most popular Christmas gifts revealed
4
NZ endorses international pledge to support refugee programme
5
Auckland Pak'nSave facing charges of price discrepancies
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:27

Pacific Update: Samoa continues to grapple with measles crisis, Miss Cook Islands wins big on world stage
02:19

British doctors trial world-first chemotherapy alternative
02:08

NSW declares second state of emergency this bushfire season

Israel advanced 22,000 housing units in West Bank with 'no legal effect', UN says