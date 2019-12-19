Watch: Man has close encounter with bear in California national park

New video has emerged of one man's close encounter with a bear in a California national park.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Southern Californian man Karo Orudzhyan was inside his car with his dog at Sequoia National Park when the bear climbed on top of the vehicle last month, according to ABC News.



Rather than being afraid, Mr Orudzhyan was "really excited" to see the animal, filming it as it swiped at the glass as he sat inside the vehicle.

"I was just trying to get a good video, like close-up, then it just started approaching the car and climbed up," Mr Orudzhyan said.

"I wasn't really scared, to be honest, because I see bears as big dogs, like big, fluffy dogs, basically. It could maul you, but still, it's a dog."

An earlier video, filmed from a line of traffic, showed the moment the bear jumped onto the back of the vehicle.



However, Mr Orudzhyan was concerned about the glass at the rear of the car.

"It jumped on the trunk. I got a bit worried about the back glass, thinking its paw might go through it."

