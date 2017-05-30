Watch: Man goes ballistic at Gold Coast Airport, attacks check-in machine with rubbish bin

A man has been caught on camera using a rubbish bin to violently attack a check-in machine at Gold Coast Airport.

The astonishing vision taken by a passenger shows the man repeatedly swinging the bin into the Virgin self-check-in machine.

Another man who identified himself as "Deano" is seen rushing in and jostling with the man, trying to subdue him.

Other members of Deano's golfing party, who were flying home to Sydney, then surround the screaming man, bringing him to the floor and pinning him down.

Deano told Ray Hadley on 2GB radio that when a little girl ran away, the man started "going off".

"Couldn’t understand what he was saying. I just ran in. I didn't even think about it," Deano said.