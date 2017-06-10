Watch: Man dressed as giant fish finger steals the limelight from Liberal Democrat leader in UK election

Continuing a long running tradition of comic candidates standing in the UK elections, a man dressed as a giant fish finger stole the headlines from Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron when he appeared behind him during his victory speech in Friday's election.

Mr Farron's speech extolling the virtues of a united Britain was hard to take seriously as Mr Fish Finger grinned and mouthed fish based words behind him.

The man changed his name to Mr Fish Finger by deed poll after asking people if they would prefer to be led by the Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron or a fish finger on social media.

Mr Fish Finger put in an impressive showing getting 309 votes in the Westmorland and Lonsdale electorate.