 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Man dressed as giant fish finger steals the limelight from Liberal Democrat leader in UK election

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Continuing a long running tradition of comic candidates standing in the UK elections, a man dressed as a giant fish finger stole the headlines from Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron when he appeared behind him during his victory speech in Friday's election.

Mr Fish Finger got an impressive 309 votes in his local electorate.
Source: CNN

Mr Farron's speech extolling the virtues of a united Britain was hard to take seriously as Mr Fish Finger grinned and mouthed fish based words behind him.

The man changed his name to Mr Fish Finger by deed poll after asking people if they would prefer to be led by the Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron or a fish finger on social media.

Mr Fish Finger put in an impressive showing getting 309 votes in the Westmorland and Lonsdale electorate.

The Liberal Democratic leader Mr Farron won with a slim margin of only 777 votes.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
No front row likes to go backwards at scrum time but this shove from the Crusaders struck a nerve big time.

Watch: Lions topple previously unbeaten Crusaders in gruelling affair in Christchurch

00:30
2
He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.

Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

3
William Crowe.

Missing Rangiora man found deceased

00:19
4
Savea's silky smooth voice came to the fore when he joined pop sensation Keating for an impromptu duet of his hit song 'When You Say Nothing At All'.

'This is what I call a house party' - Julian Savea outperforms Ronan Keating during impressive duet

00:40
5
The mother of the five-year-old boy had left him unattended as she went for a sauna at Helsinki public pool.

Video: Drowning boy goes unnoticed before other swimmers notice his plight more than a minute later

00:30
No front row likes to go backwards at scrum time but this shove from the Crusaders struck a nerve big time.

Watch: Lions topple previously unbeaten Crusaders in gruelling affair in Christchurch

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of tonight's Lions' Tour clash between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ