Watch: Man attempts to kidnap toddler at South African restaurant, before being chased down by boy's angry father

A Johannesburg mother has a message of warning to other parents after her young son was involved in an attempted kidnapping at a family restaurant.

Luckily the boy's father noticed the brazen kidnapping attempt and chased the man down.
Source: Facebook/ Dewald Wessels

She has given permission for video of the incident, which took place in a Johannesburg Spur family restaurant on November 1, 2016, to be released, with it quickly going viral on social media.

In the video, a small boy is seen walking off by himself to the play area of the restaurant. A man then walks toward him, scooping him up and walking quickly in the opposite direction, with the small boy in his arms.

Luckily this brazen action does not go unnoticed as the boy's father springs into action and chases the man down, confronting him off camera and retrieveing the boy, reports News24.

The mother told News24 the incident could have been much worse if not for a lucky piece of timing.

"If, for some reason, my husband looked down to have a bite of food or just looked in a different direction for a split second, the situation could have had an entirely different ending," she said.

When her husband confronted the man who picked up their son, the man said he was "only playing".

Security ended up escorting the alleged perpetrator from the premises and the family opened up a case of attempted kidnapping with local police which they say was dropped after two days.

