Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade

Associated Press
A cruise ship appeared to come very close to a Venice esplanade today, as it moved through the lagoon under stormy conditions.

Video taken today showed the ship moving close to the bank, before veering away, appearing to narrowly miss it and other boats nearby.

The incident comes just weeks after a 65,500-ton cruise ship crashed into a much smaller riverboat docked along Venice's busy Giudecca Canal.

The ship lost control while coming in to dock. Source: 1 NEWS

That accident on June 2 prompted campaigners to call for an immediate ban on cruise ships entering Venice's lagoon.

The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby. Source: Associated Press
