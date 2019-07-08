Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade

A cruise ship appeared to come very close to a Venice esplanade today, as it moved through the lagoon under stormy conditions.

Video taken today showed the ship moving close to the bank, before veering away, appearing to narrowly miss it and other boats nearby.

The incident comes just weeks after a 65,500-ton cruise ship crashed into a much smaller riverboat docked along Venice's busy Giudecca Canal.

