Watch: Malaysian police sweep terminal at Kuala Lumpur’s airport for possible traces of lethal chemical

The toxic chemical, 'VX', was used to kill Kim Jong Un's exiled half-brother Kim Jong Nam.
03:58
1
Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams gives Breakfast his thoughts on the semi-final with South Africa.

Former All Blacks star Ali Williams arrested for allegedly attempting to buy cocaine in Paris

2
18 July 2003, Netball World Championship, New Zealand Silver Ferns vs Samoa, Independence Park Stadium, Kingston, Jamica. Tania Dalton. Pic: Sandra Teddy/Photosport

Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton in critical condition in Auckland Hospital

3

Man dead after being shot by police in Wellington

4
A group of nine had been skiing off piste near Tignes when disaster struck.

Kiwi snowboarder dies in avalanche in Japan - reports

5
1 NEWS

Person in serious condition after crash in Auckland

03:58
Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams gives Breakfast his thoughts on the semi-final with South Africa.

Former All Blacks star Ali Williams arrested for allegedly attempting to buy cocaine in Paris

Williams was arrested with former Wallaby James O'Connor who allegedly tried to buy the drug alongside the New Zealander.

00:42
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.


 
