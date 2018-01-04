Watch: Main section of crashed seaplane recovered from Australian river

The fuselage of the seaplane that crashed into the Hawkesbury river on Sunday was being recovered in a New South Wales Police operation today.

Five UK nationals and a Canadian pilot died when the de Havilland Beaver, manufactured in 1963, crashed into the river on a return flight to Sydney after a New Year's Eve lunch.

Compass Group chief executive Richard Cousins, 58, his fiancee Emma Bowden, 48, her 11-year-old daughter Heather Bowden-Page and his two sons William, 25, and Edward, 23, were killed in the crash, along with experienced pilot Gareth Morgan, 44.

Police divers retrieved the bodies within hours of the crash and the plane fuselage remained largely intact.