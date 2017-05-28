 

Watch: 'Magnificent and wonderful person' - Trump ends overseas tour with gushing praise of wife Melania

Donald Trump ended his nine-day trip with a speech to US troops in Sicily, in which he praised First Lady Melania Trump and told soldiers they were "the metal spine forged out of the fires of American strength".

The US President told US troops in Sicily that his wife is a brilliant emissary for the country.
Standing in front of a massive American flag at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Trump also commented on raising the military budget, saying he "took a little heat on that one, but it is ok with me."

Trump was gushing in his praise for wife Melania, telling the troops: "We made a lot of good friends this week. I'll tell you. A lot of good friends and good people. America is very blessed with a lot of great diplomats and I have to say this as she just walks over here, but I don't think the United States could possibly have a better emissary than our magnificent and wonderful person, our first lady Melania."

Back in Washington, Trump will face a new crush of Russia-related controversies.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner spoke with Russia's ambassador to the US about setting up secret communications with Moscow.

Trump held no news conferences during the nine-day trip, which allowed him to avoid questions about the Russia investigations.

More Donald Trump content from his overseas trip

There has been plenty to talk about, with Donald Trump making headlines for his body language almost daily during his trip.
Trump's shove of Montenegro's prime minister has gone viral around the world.
The US President has a distinctive – and vigorous – technique when greet world leaders – he yanks them in closer.
The pair have sparred on social media, but put on smiles for the cameras at their meeting today.
The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.
