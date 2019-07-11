Watch: Mad scramble for cash after armoured car spills $260,000 on Atlanta highway

The back door of an armoured truck sprang open yesterday on a US highway, causing an estimated NZ$260,000 worth of American cash to spill out.

A number of drivers who saw the incident pulled over to try and cash in on the accident.

Mobile phone footage caught the wild scene unfold, with people hurriedly scooping up armfuls of money.

The Dunwoody Police Department said the incident happened around 8pm Tuesday night (local time) on the busy Atlanta, Georgia interstate.

"The armored car crew said the side door came open while they were driving and money spilled out onto 285," Dunwoody Police said in a statement.

"Officers and the truck crew gathered a few hundred dollars that was still there when officers arrived, but plenty was taken."