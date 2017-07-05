Watch: Lucky to be alive - mother yanks baby's pram out of danger as speeding lorry hoons through crossing

A mother's worst nightmare has been captured by a driver's dashcam as her baby was centimeters away from being hit by a speeding lorry as it hooned through a pedestrian crossing.

The footage, taken last Wednesday in the Russian city of Rostov, shows the moment the mother and two others walk across the crossing and are warned about the oncoming lorry by the filming driver who beeps his horn.

The mother can be seen yanking her child's pram back towards her as the lorry speeds past.