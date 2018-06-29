 

Watch: Loved ones pray for team of young footballers lost in Thailand cave

Associated Press

Floodwaters have reached near the entrance of a Thai cave despite attempts to drain the water so rescuers can search farther into the complex for 12 boys and their football coach now missing for a sixth day.

The 12 boys and their coach have been lost for six days now.
Source: Associated Press

An effort to drill a hole from outside seemed to succeed initially, causing water to gush out.

But the chambers and passageways that lead farther into the cave remain flooded, thwarting rescuers' advance.

Ekchawin Longpinit from Thai Underground Water Department said the team that dug until 1am to a depth of 30 metres did not find any wells that would successfully drain water.

About a dozen workers were drilling at the same spot this morning.

Officials are also trying to find hidden shafts in the mountainside that might offer access.

Chiang Rai Governor, Narongsak Osatanakorn, visited the site today, and thanked people, both in Thailand and abroad, who have offered their support to the rescue effort.

