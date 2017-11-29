 

Watch: Lovebirds Harry and Meghan joke around in candid interview outtakes

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle gave their first interview together yesterday and, after the questions had stopped, the cameras kept rolling.

The pair were captured on camera joking and laughing together following their BBC interview.
The cameras captured a few moments of the couple joking together.

During the candid interview, the Prince and his new fiancee explained how they first met on a blind date, fell in love in Botswana and got engaged at their cottage in Kensington Palace on a "cozy night".

The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date in their first sit down interview together.
Source: BBC

The couple will marry at Windsor Castle next May, according to Kensington Palace officials.

Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, and American actress Markle have been dating for about a year and a half.

UK and Europe

Royalty

00:24
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in May
00:51
Patrick Adams also described the prince as a very lucky man.

Meghan Markle's on-screen Suits partner reacts to Prince Harry engagement with a joke
03:28
Just a generation ago a regal match-up with a mixed race American divorcee would've been unthinkable.

Meghan Markle – Who is the woman who's seemingly transformed Prince Harry into a respectable royal?

