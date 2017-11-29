Watch: Lovebirds Harry and Meghan joke around in brilliant candid interview outtakes

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle gave their first interview together yesterday and, after the questions had stopped, the cameras kept rolling.

The cameras captured a few moments of the couple joking together.

During the candid interview, the Prince and his new fiancee explained how they first met on a blind date, fell in love in Botswana and got engaged at their cottage in Kensington Palace on a "cozy night".

The couple will marry at Windsor Castle next May, according to Kensington Palace officials.