Watch: Louisiana oil rig worker films rare line of three waterspouts

A Louisiana oil rig worker has captured the rare sight of three waterspouts in a line near his offshore platform.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Raney Frederick posted the incredible footage to his Facebook page today.

"This is the first time I’ve ever seen multiple water spouts 🌪 at the same time like this.

"There was actually 5 of them in a line but these 3 were really close to our platform," he wrote on the post.