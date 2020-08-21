Watch: Louisiana oil rig worker films rare line of three waterspouts

TODAY |

A Louisiana oil rig worker has captured the rare sight of three waterspouts in a line near his offshore platform.

The amazing footage was taken by Raney Frederick. Source: Raney Frederick

Raney Frederick posted the incredible footage to his Facebook page today.

"This is the first time I’ve ever seen multiple water spouts 🌪 at the same time like this.

"There was actually 5 of them in a line but these 3 were really close to our platform," he wrote on the post.

Mr Frederick replied to a comment on the video that wild weather in the area means the workers may be evacuated over the weekend for safety reasons.

