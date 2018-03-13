Watch: London Maori group deliver fearsome haka for Prince Charles, Prince William and Camilla

A London-based Maori cultural group have enjoyed an intimate day with the British Royal Family, performing an intense haka before Prince Charles and son William just hours after singing before the Queen.

Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed the haka at the Royal residence Marlborough House in London before Prince Charles and partner Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William.

Earlier today, Ngati Ranana also sung traditional song before the Queen and Meghan Markle on their first official public outing together before a packed Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony was to mark Commonwealth Day, which had in attendance much of the wider Royal Family and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Ngati Ranana was established in 1958 by a small group of New Zealander's living in London.

Through the performance of traditional waiata and haka, the group has promoted the cultural uniqueness of Maori across the UK and Europe in countless performances.

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day was celebrating the values and cultural contributions of the institution's 53 members.

Queen Elizabeth II joined the ceremony alongside Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and other royals.

In her Commonwealth Day message, which is printed in the event's order of service, the Queen highlighted the diversity of Commonwealth nations and the connection between its peoples.

It was Prince Harry's bride-to-be Megan Markle first official public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II.