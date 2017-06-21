 

World


Watch: London estate on lockdown after brawl involving machetes and swords at illegal rave

Source:

Associated Press

Local media reported today that an estate in north London had been placed on lockdown by police after a clashes involving machetes, swords and hammers and bats was said to have broken out.

Police were called to Stamford Hill to deal with the brawl and ended up in a stand-off with the rioters.
Source: Associated Press

Police were called to Stamford Hill to deal with the brawl and ended up in a stand-off with the rioters, who had reportedly been holding an illegal rave.

Video of the incident shows riot police blocking a street and urging onlookers to move back, before yelling and fighting can be heard breaking out in the background.

One local reported on Twitter seeing up to 30 people destroying a car with their weapons.

It is unclear whether there were any injuries or arrests at this stage.

