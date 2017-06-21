Watch: London estate on lockdown after brawl involving machetes and swords at illegal rave

Local media reported today that an estate in north London had been placed on lockdown by police after a clashes involving machetes, swords and hammers and bats was said to have broken out.

Police were called to Stamford Hill to deal with the brawl and ended up in a stand-off with the rioters, who had reportedly been holding an illegal rave.

Video of the incident shows riot police blocking a street and urging onlookers to move back, before yelling and fighting can be heard breaking out in the background.

One local reported on Twitter seeing up to 30 people destroying a car with their weapons.