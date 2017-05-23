Watch: 'Lock him up!' - crowd chant as belligerent man in Trump hat kicked off flight in China

A man wearing a Make America Great Again hat was kicked off a United flight in Shanghai yesterday after acting belligerently towards passengers and crew.

The hat, which was sported by Donald Trump and his supporters during the American presidential campaign, is said to have provoked some of the incident, according to passengers.

A fellow traveller on the flight, Alexis Zimmerman, told the Washington Post the man took an aisle seat three rows in front of her then refused to let anyone sit next to him.

"He wanted to sit in the whole row by himself," Ms Zimmerman said.

She recorded the incident on her cell phone where the man can be seen lounging in his seat with his feet up on an armrest while he argues with crew and passengers.

Another passenger reported the man wanted to be upgraded due to his air points and this was his way of trying to get it.

After being booted off the flight, fellow passengers can be heard chanting "lock him up, lock him up!" at the man - a reference to the chanting by Trump supporters aimed at Hillary Clinton during his rallies.