 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: 'Lock him up!' - crowd chant as belligerent man in Trump hat kicked off flight in China

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man wearing a Make America Great Again hat was kicked off a United flight in Shanghai yesterday after acting belligerently towards passengers and crew.

A passenger wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat who had refused to let anyone sit beside him was removed from a United flight in Shanghai.
Source: Facebook/ Clark Gredoña

The hat, which was sported by Donald Trump and his supporters during the American presidential campaign, is said to have provoked some of the incident, according to passengers.

A fellow traveller on the flight, Alexis Zimmerman, told the Washington Post the man took an aisle seat three rows in front of her then refused to let anyone sit next to him.

"He wanted to sit in the whole row by himself," Ms Zimmerman said.

She recorded the incident on her cell phone where the man can be seen lounging in his seat with his feet up on an armrest while he argues with crew and passengers.

Another passenger reported the man wanted to be upgraded due to his air points and this was his way of trying to get it.

After being booted off the flight, fellow passengers can be heard chanting "lock him up, lock him up!" at the man - a reference to the chanting by Trump supporters aimed at Hillary Clinton during his rallies.

It's unclear at this stage whether Chinese police did jail the man, and his identity is unknown.

The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.
Source: Twitter/Haaretz.com
Melania Trump had to give her husband a little reminder to place his hand on his heart as the national anthem was being played during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll ceremony.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Travel

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 19, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

00:14
2
The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.

Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

00:30
3
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

00:11
4
A small portion of the upper part of the stage can be seen illuminated by an orange light source before the sound of an explosion is heard.

Raw: Dashcam footage catches the moment blast rings out from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert

00:25
5
The journalist was reporting for near Manchester Arena where at least 19 people were killed in an explosion.

Watch: Live on air BBC reporter doesn't flinch as controlled blast rings out after deadly Ariana Grande terror attack

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 19, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

00:26
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Former Kiwis captain Bromwich has opened up for the first time about the Canberra scandal.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ