Watch: Locals, tourists cheer on crocodiles in annual race at Northern Territory pub

While most eyes were on the Melbourne Cup in Flemington yesterday, another great race of a different kind got underway in a pub in the Northern Territory.

The Berry Springs Tavern, near Darwin, has held its fourth annual "croc races", which sees saltwater crocs compete on a 12-metre track, ABC News reports.

Six crocodiles, brought in from a wildlife park, were cheered on by locals and tourists alike as they made their way to the finish line.

"This idea came from a night sitting outside, having a few beers, looking at the crocodile on the roof and thinking, 'Wouldn't it be a good idea to race crocodiles?' and my wife said, 'Nah, that's a stupid idea,'" pub co-owner Ian Sloan said.

Croc of Ship took home first place.

Six saltwater crocodiles raced to the finish line at The Berry Springs Tavern. Source: ABC Australia
