 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch live as US President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Trade, immigration and national security are to be referenced in President Trump’s first State of the Union speech.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Stowaway cockatoo

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


01:36
2
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

3
Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

00:26
4
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Lunar super-moon eclipse's 'dusky red' colour tonight the product of physics

5
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright analyses what to expect.

Watch live as US President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright analyses what to expect.

Watch live as US President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address

Trade, immigration and national security are to be referenced in President Trump’s first State of the Union speech.


01:59
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.


01:36
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 