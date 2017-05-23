Watch: Live on air BBC reporter doesn't flinch as controlled blast rings out after deadly Ariana Grande terror attack

A BBC reporter has displayed unflappable professionalism today, while reporting on the tragic news of a deadly explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Manchester Police have confirmed that 19 people were killed and dozens more injured at the concert at Manchester Arena.

BBC reporter Ed Thomas was talking live on air about the imminent controlled explosion near the concert venue, when he was interrupted live on air as the explosion was carried out.

Only seconds before, the studio host had asked Thomas how far away he was from the planned blast.

"Let me just tell you," Thomas says before the explosion detonated somewhere in the background.

Not expecting the explosion to happen so quickly the studio host exclaims, "wow."

Seemingly not rattled Thomas turns around calmly and looks towards the explosion before turning back to continue delivering the news.

"So that was the controlled explosion," he says.