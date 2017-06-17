Watch: Lily Allen breaks down as she recounts standing helpless watching people trapped inside London tower block

Singer Lily Allen watched the horrific Grenfell Tower fire and says it was "one of the most horrendous things" she's ever seen as she broke down in tears.

She joined a crowd in Kensington in West London today, protesting and demanding justice for the victims of the deadly fire.

Allen who was surrounded by reporters and individuals holding photos of missing people was outspoken.

"I think they're not really being given an opportunity to grieve while there's this sort of figure you know of 17 last night, now 30, you know, I walked around the site a lot this morning and there's still people clinging onto hope you know," the singer told media.

"They really think they're going to find their loved ones and it's seeming increasingly like that's not going to happen and I think until somebody from the council comes around and says 'Guys, you need to stop putting things into boxes and you need to go home and you need to start grieving'

"I mean people are like zombies down there. They're just clilnging onto hope."

Allen was also critical of how officials are reporting the number of fatalities, suggesting they are downplaying the death toll of the fire, which started just before 12pm Wednesday.

"I think that if it was a terrorist attack that that wouldn't have happened. This is about negligence and the figures are coming out slowly and I think that that's happening for a reason," she said.

The Grenfell Tower housed about 600 people in 120 apartments. Britain's Press Association reported that some 70 people are still missing after the fire.

Allen, whose hits include "Smile" and "The Fear," broke down into tears as she described what it was like witnessing the tragic event.