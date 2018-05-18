Watch: 'Like an aircraft' – SpaceX plans to fly passengers across the world in under an hour

Space exploration company SpaceX plans to fly passengers anywhere around the world in under an hour.

In a TED Talk last month, engineer and president Gwynne Shotwell explained how SpaceX's "BFR", or Big Falcon Rocket, could be used for Earth-to-Earth trips, Channel Nine reports.

The company is looking to create a series of floating launch pads, capable of launching and landing a BFR, in all major cities around the world.

The water surrounding the launch pads would give the rocket enough space and cooling to conduct multiple launches without damaging nearby cities.

Up to 100 passengers would take a boat out to a launch pad, board the rocket and land on another pad halfway across the world in under an hour.

The Earth-to-Earth trips would also come at a fraction of the cost of an airline ticket.

"If I can do this trip in a half hour, I can do dozens of these a day. A long-haul aircraft can only do one trip a day," Ms Shotwell said.

"So even if my rocket was slightly more expensive, I can run ten times what they're running in a day and really make the revenue that I need to out of that system."