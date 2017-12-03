Watch: At least seven dead, two missing after fishing boat capsizes in South Korea

At least seven people are dead and two are missing in South Korea today after a fishing boat collided with a refueling vessel and capsized.

An official from the Korea Coast Guard said the number of deaths could grow as six among the 13 rescued were unconscious and in critical condition.

He said 22 people were aboard the fishing boat when it capsized after colliding with the refueling vessel off the port city of Incheon.

The refueling vessel did not suffer damage.

President Moon Jae-in ordered authorities to deploy as many helicopters and other aircraft as possible to search for the missing, according to his office.