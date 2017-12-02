 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Learner driver parks on top of other car in bizarre Sydney crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A learner driver has somehow managed to park their car on top of another car after taking a corner too soon in Sydney.

An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.
Source: Vinny Lek

Dash cam footage of passing motorist Vinny Lek captured the bizarre accident in Bardia, southwestern Sydney, yesterday afternoon.

"The guy was turning onto the road too fast and he just went up the car and landed on top somehow," Mr Lek said.

Several people can be seen attempting to pull the silver sedan from the roof of the other vehicle, which also had learner plates attached.

No one was injured in the incident. 

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

00:25
2
Cordner scored the only points of the first half after he hit the line at speed from metres out.

As it happened: Kangaroos claim Rugby League World Cup over England as early try proves the difference in gritty final

3

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

01:15
4
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

Al Jazeera questions NZ police for 'bragging about its diversity' in viral recruitment video

02:22
5
Staff at Best Pacific Institute of Education were told today that they are out of a job, and students are also in limbo.

More than 1200 students forced to find a new place to study after huge Auckland training provider liquidates

00:19
An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

Watch: Learner driver parks on top of other car in bizarre Sydney crash

An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

01:57
The age-old craft of building houses out of logs is seeing a new export market open up for a Dunedin builder.

'It's very cosy' - Aussie couple settle on log cabin house built in Dunedin

The home, made from macrocarpa logs, is resistant to fire.

02:11
Local Maori and conservationists have declared the Waitakere Ranges closed off in bit to stop spread of Kauri dieback disease.

'It's a tipping point for the ecology of the forest' – Waitakere Ranges closed in fight against Kauri dieback

Hundreds of giant kauri in the Waitakere Ranges are dying with 20 per cent infected.

00:30
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

As it happened: De Grandhomme's maiden ton caps off stellar second day as Black Caps take full control of Test against Windies

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first Test match between NZ and the West Indies in Wellington.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 