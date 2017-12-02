Watch: Learner driver parks on top of other car in bizarre Sydney crash

A learner driver has somehow managed to park their car on top of another car after taking a corner too soon in Sydney.

Dash cam footage of passing motorist Vinny Lek captured the bizarre accident in Bardia, southwestern Sydney, yesterday afternoon.

"The guy was turning onto the road too fast and he just went up the car and landed on top somehow," Mr Lek said.

Several people can be seen attempting to pull the silver sedan from the roof of the other vehicle, which also had learner plates attached.