Watch: Laughter as Prince Harry fools around with bow and arrow on visit to injured rugby players at Twickenham

The Duke of Sussex attended the Rugby Football Union's Injured Players Foundation's annual Client Forum at Twickenham Stadium today.

After being greeted by the event organisers, Prince Harry met former rugby players who have suffered life-changing injuries and are now being supported by the RFU.

He was seen joining former players as they tried various sports activities, including bowling and tennis.

Footage shows Prince Harry trying archery, jokingly aiming at the media's cameras in front of him.