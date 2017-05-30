Watch: Kiwi teen hits the right note with Seal on The Voice Australia, blowing away judges to reach final 12

Auckland-born teenager Hoseah Partsch has wowed the judges on The Voice Australia once again, producing a stunning rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The 17-year-old took part in a battle against fellow Team George contestant Nathan Kneen, in which the duo took turns singing the classic tune, with Partsch tinkling the ivories on the piano.

"Nathan and Hoseah was the oddest choice, but it's almost like Pavarotti and Stevie Wonder singing together," Boy George said of his final Battle pairing.

Both of the singers gave an amazing performance in the competition screened overnight, but the young Kiwi drew the biggest reaction from the judges with Seal raising his hands, letting out a loud "Yeah!" of approval.

It was a close battle, but Seal summed it up, saying Hoseah's voice could not be denied, and he that he was the final artist going into the Lives with Team George.