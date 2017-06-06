Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

Auckland-born teenager Hoseah Partsch performed a soulful rendition of an Elton John classic to wow the Australian public and make it into the top 11 of The Voice Australia.

Taking to the stage without his usual piano, the Kiwi student sang Elton John's Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word.

Hoseah, 17, competed against 11 other hopefuls in last night's first live show, gaining enough votes from the Australian public to stay in the competition for another week.

He took to Facebook after the show to share his excitement.

"What a night last night. I gave it my all for my performance and getting through to next week is just a blessing. Thank you Australia for voting and keeping me safe for another week," he wrote.