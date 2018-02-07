Watch: Kiwi speaks of the moment powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan - 'We didn't really know what to do'

A group of Kiwis caught up in the magnitude-6.4 Taiwan earthquake ran from their hostel and straight for higher ground.

Emily Clarke and friends were staying at a hostel in an area just out of Hualien when the quake struck this morning about 11.50pm local time (4.50am NZT).

"We didn't really know what to do," Ms Clarke told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

"We live in Wellington so we've definitely experienced a few ... this one was definitely bigger, or it felt bigger anyway."

She said there have been "quite a few" earthquakes within the past couple of days, and as soon as the quake hit they all ran from the building.

"All the roads were like cracked and coming up," she said.

Ms Clarke said she and her companions "pretty much just ran up the hill" away from the beach, due to the fear of tsunamis.