Watch: Kiwi radio producer in tears after Aussie radio hosts pay off her $80k student loan

Source:

1 NEWS

A Kiwi producer has been left in tears after her generous colleagues paid off her $80,000 student loan - without telling her.

'Hughesy and Kate' surprised their producer on-air, as a thank you for years of hard work.
Source: hughesyandkate.com.au

Sacha French, who produces the Australian radio show Hughesy and Kate, was swimming in student debt after racking up interest and penalties on her $41,000 student loan.

Ms French told the NZ Herald this morning that she had already paid $52,000 of her loan, but with living overseas for the past 20 years she had accumulated interest.

That interest had ballooned the debt to well over $80,000.

On hearing about her massive student debt, her colleagues Kate Langbroek and Dave Hughes stepped up and decided to pay off her loan.

The hosts of the KIIS drive-home show revealed their enormous gift to Mr French by surprising her live on air yesterday.

In a letter to Ms French, Hughes and Langbroek wrote about their close relationship with their producer of 12 years and their desire to help her out.

"Neither of us could bear that our hardworking friend could have that albatross around her neck," they said.

Ms French was reduced to tears on hearing the loan which she took out in the early 1990s was now paid in full.

"I'm a single mum. It's going to make a massive difference in my life," she told the Herald.

"I can look at buying something [a home] now. It's very generous, I'm so overwhelmed."

