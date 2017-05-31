 

Watch: Kiwi musicians Broods surprise bride by performing first dance song at wedding

Kiwi brother-sister duo Broods shocked a fan in Ohio this week by crashing her wedding to perform for her first dance.

Musicians Georgia Nott and brother Caleb shared a video of the surprise to social media today to spread some "music and love".

"We're in Cincinnati, Ohio and we're just about to crash a wedding," says Georgia.

The Kiwi musicians can be seen walking into the wedding, surprising the stunned bride. 

The newlywed's wedding planner shared a video of the surprise, writing that the groom is getting "major bonus points" for organising the visit.

"He contacted the band who sings 'their' song and got them to come play it live for their first dance!"

After singing Four Walls for the couple, Georgia said it "was an emotional wedding crash".

