Watch: Kiwi man describes rushing to help man struck by van in terror attack in north London

New Zealander Chris Norris was at the scene of the attack in London yesterday where a man allegedly drove a van into crowds returning home from a mosque.

Chris Norris saw the attack in London last night where a man drove a van into crowds returning home from a mosque.
Talking to 1 NEWS he describes running towards the scene and seeing "a guy still trapped under the van".

He says he and 20 others "lifted the van off the guys leg so we could drag him out' and he was "really messed up".

The terrorist incident in Finsbury Park yesterday has left eight people in hospital, several are said to have serious injuries. 

The driver of the van has been arrested and named as 47-year-old Darren Osbourne from Cardiff.

He has been charged with terror offences and attempted murder.

