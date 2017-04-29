Watch: Kiwi detained after drug raid in Indonesia

A New Zealand man had little to say after drugs were allegedly found in a raid of his Lombok hotel room in Indonesia.

Darren Lee Wong was detained after police allegedly found drugs while searching through his iPad case on April 21.

He faces at least five years in jail if convicted.

“I’m not allowed to say anything,” Wong told media.

“I love Indonesia, I like Lombok, I like the people, I like the culture.”

He said he had been in Lombok for two weeks.

In a news conference at Lombok police headquarters on Friday night, Police said that Wong is charged with possession of 0.62 grams of methamphetamine, 0.29 grams of cocaine and 0.56 grams of MDMA ecstasy.

The Lombok chief of drugs enforcement said Wong is facing a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment and a maximum 20 years.

Wong, 35, is reportedly originally from the South Auckland suburb of Otahuhu but now lives in Sydney.