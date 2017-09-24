Watch: Kissing female couple manhandled offstage at Aussie Vote No rally against same-sex marriage

A pair of female protesters stormed the stage during a Coalition for Marriage Vote No rally in Melbourne, Australia last night.

Footage of the incident was posted to Twitter by Lyle Shelton, the managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby.

The video shows the woman kissing on stage while the crowd jeers and boos them.

The couple are then dragged offstage by security guards as they continue their kiss.

Mr Shelton captioned the video with the following: "While Cella was speaking this just happened. The protester shouted 'fascists' into the microphone before this."

Australia is currently holding a postal vote on whether same-sex marriage should be legalised.

