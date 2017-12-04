Watch: Kind US cops buy struggling mum new child car seat instead of giving her speeding ticket

Two kind police officers in Ohio ended up splitting the cost of a car seat with a mum they pulled over for speeding, instead of giving her a fine.

Geauga County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Sebor and State Highway Patrol Trooper Jennifer Detmer, who saw Deputy Sebor pull over the speeding car and stopped to help, fully intended to give the woman driving the car a ticket.

That was until they noticed the woman had her child restrained in a broken safety seat in the back of the car.

"It had the strap tied around the child's stomach, with the car seat facing backwards," Deputy Sebor told Fox8 on Saturday.

The pair decided that rather than give the mum a ticket, they would instead pitch in with her to buy a new one from the nearest department store.

"I thought the family at this time of year could use some help," said Deputy Sebor.