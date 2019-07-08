TODAY |

Watch: Kim Jong Un marks anniversary of death of North Korea's founder

Associated Press
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his senior officials today took part in commemorative events marking the 25th anniversary of the death of the country's founder, Kim Il Sung.

Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang where the body of his grandfather, Kim Il Sung lies to pay tribute.

Kim and the senior officials, including his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, also attended the conference in Pyongyang marking the death anniversary.

Video of the event from the usually secretive nation can be viewed above.

Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang. Source: Associated Press
