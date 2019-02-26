Watch: Kim Jong Un casually smokes cigarette at train station before crunch talks with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been filmed taking a pre-dawn smoke break at a train station in China, hours before his arrival in Vietnam for his summit with US President Donald Trump.
The video, broadcast by Japan's TBS-JNN, shows Kim taking a drag on a cigarette and talking with North Korean officials at Nanning rail station.
A woman who appears to be his sister, Kim Yo Jong, is seen holding a crystal ashtray.
Kim arrived in Vietnam today after an almost 70-hour train ride that cut through southern China.
The North Korean leader is frequently seen with a cigarette in his hands.
State TV even showed him casually smoking in front of one of his liquid-fuel ICBMs in 2017.