Watch: Kim Jong Un casually smokes cigarette at train station before crunch talks with Trump

Associated Press
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been filmed taking a pre-dawn smoke break at a train station in China, hours before his arrival in Vietnam for his summit with US President Donald Trump.

The video, broadcast by Japan's TBS-JNN, shows Kim taking a drag on a cigarette and talking with North Korean officials at Nanning rail station.

A woman who appears to be his sister, Kim Yo Jong, is seen holding a crystal ashtray.

Kim arrived in Vietnam today after an almost 70-hour train ride that cut through southern China.

The North Korean leader is frequently seen with a cigarette in his hands.

State TV even showed him casually smoking in front of one of his liquid-fuel ICBMs in 2017.

