Watch: Kate Middleton proudly cradles Prince Louis at his christening

The third child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was christened at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.
Royalty

Thai cave rescue latest: Eight boys now 'safe and conscious' in hospital after four more rescued overnight


2
Watch: Meghan and Harry on hand as William and Kate's third child Prince Louis is christened

3
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Thailand cave rescue: Four more boys rescued from cave on second day of operation

4
Four more boys were rescued overnight after the first four emerged yesterday.

Watch: New video shows soldiers shielding stretcher around helicopter during Thai cave rescue

5
Minister Shane Jones says the industry has enjoyed a laissez-faire set of rules for too long.

One killed, two badly injured as tree falls on car during forestry operation

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Thai cave rescue latest: Eight boys now 'safe and conscious' in hospital after four more rescued overnight

Eight of the 13 trapped people — a total of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach — have now been rescued.

More and more Kiwis are opting to volunteer as part of their OE – but one woman found her experience with orangutans disheartening.

When volun-tourism isn't all it's cracked up to be' - 'It was pretty much a zoo'

More and more Kiwis are opting to volunteer as part of their OE - but one woman found her experience with orangutans disheartening.

Marae sat down and talked to the Once Were Warriors author.

'What have I got to say to my critics? Nothing' – author Alan Duff on tough upbringing, writing Once Were Warriors, and clashing with a cameraman

Mr Duff told TVNZ1's Marae that after writing Once Were Warriors, he woke up and told his wife "I think I've made history".


Anthony and Phil Butler have been working on their revolutionary 3D molecular scanner since 2005, which produces extraordinary colour images.

Christchurch father and son developing 3D scanner that could save millions

The machine produces images with more data than MRI or CT scans.

Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

'My son didn't deserve to die like that' - mother's desperate plea for help finding her son's killer following Hamilton shooting

Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously injured.