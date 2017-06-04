Watch: Juventus fans in near-stampede as bomb scare sparks panic

Juventus fans watching the Champions League final rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic after witnesses reported hearing a loud sound.

At least one person was carried away on a stretcher and medics treated fans in the square for cuts and other injuries sustained in the near-stampede on Saturday local time.

Thousands of people had gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens.

At a certain point, hundreds ran from the centre after some reported hearing a loud sound, an explosion or a shot, said Associated Press journalist Brian Hendrie, who was in the square.

"At that moment, I saw the entire piazza went in the direction next to the screen to escape, all in a panic," he said.

"They ran, fell on the ground on the glass."

He said some reported having heard a small explosion, others a shot.

"I heard five or six different versions. It sparked a panic."

Within minutes, dazed fans in Juve's trademark black and white jerseys returned and milled about the piazza amid the broken bottles and garbage littering the cobblestones.