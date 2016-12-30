 

Watch: 'Just being a larrikin' - bystander describes his hilarious antics as car drove into Melbourne floodwater

Video of a Melbourne man has gone viral after he was filmed holding his fishing rod and pretending to fish out a car that had become stuck after trying to cross a flooded road under a bridge in the city yesterday.

Paris Jordanou's antics went viral when he cheekily tried to 'fish out' a car floating in a puddle.
Paris Jordanou could be heard saying "I'll catch him!" in between bursts of laughter in the video published on Nine News yesterday.

Mr Jordanou told Nine News' Today show that he'd been having coffee around the corner with some friends when they decided to see if anyone had tried to drive through the York Bridge underpass.

One car had just been hauled out by the police, when another tried to go through.

"The other car's come in, and I was already ready with my fishing pole, just being a larrikin' in front of your mates," said Mr Jordanou.

"It happened pretty organically, it was sort of a lightbulb moment." 

Mr Jordanou finished up the interview by thanking Australians for the positive feedback to the clip.

He put on a convincing American accent, saying "As you probably could have noticed by this moment, in 2020 I'll be running for Prime Minister."

Luckily police arrived quickly on the scene to get the man out the tricky situation.
