Watch: Julia Gillard believes there is ‘some need for caution’ when judging President Trump’s mental health

Former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard has cautioned that we must tread carefully when judging President Donald Trump's mental health.

"From the outside I think it is very difficult to judge someone else's mental health … so I think there's some need for caution here," Gillard told ABC News.

She said that some commentators in the US aren't suggesting Trump is mentally ill by way of insult, but that they are saying it out of concern.

Gillards comments come in light of her becoming the chair of beyondblue - an Australian organisation working to address issues associated with depression, anxiety disorders and related mental disorders.

In the interview with ABC, Gillard also talks about her own struggles with mental health and anxiety during her time as Australian prime minister.

"Obviously everybody has moments of anxiety, and I had moments of anxiety, but I did think about what I needed to do to protect my mental health when I was in the rigours of public life," she said.