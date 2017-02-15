 

Watch: John Oliver rejoices in compiling Trump's history of marathon handshakes

Source:

YouTube/Last Week Tonight

US TV host John Oliver has rejoiced in going over-and-over the US President's awkward handshake exchanges with the rich and famous but making a compilation.

Oliver has rejoiced in going over-and-over the US President's awkward exchanges.
Source: YouTube/Last Week Tonight

Donald Trump shakes more than his fair share of hands - but his unique handshake style has to be seen to be believed.

Videos of Mr Trump meeting various people show that he has a "grab-and-pull" style - he grips the hand of the other person then pulls them in vigorously towards himself.

In one clip, Mr Trump is seen shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, lasting a full 19 seconds and featuring the "grab-and-pull" technique.

At the conclusion of the shake, Mr Abe can be seen looking away with what looks to be a sigh of relief.

Many psychologists consider this to be a sign of dominance - the puller is bringing the other person into their personal space and possibly trying to show they are in control and put the other person off balance.

Some people have also pointed out the length of time Mr Trump's handshakes typically take - a normal handshake takes anywhere between three-to-six seconds, but some of Mr Trump's have been noted to be up to 20 seconds or more.

