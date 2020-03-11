Watch: Joe Biden defends assault weapons stance in heated debate with pro-gun voter

Joe Biden has faced down a voter in a testy exchange over his plan to reinstate the assault weapons ban.
Biden spoke at an auto plant in Detroit today and then was confronted by a worker who accused him of "trying to end our Second Amendment right".
Biden used an expletive to tell the worker he was "full of" it and hushed an aide who was trying to end the conversation.
Biden otherwise received an overwhelmingly positive response from the autoworkers while courting the union vote in a final push as Michigan residents vote in the presidential primary.